One of the officers who helped record leaked tape has now been promoted to ASP - Supt Asare alleges

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Superintendent George Lysander Asare, one of the senior police officers in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has disclosed the identity of one of the police officers who allegedly recorded the leaked tape.



According to him, two officers of the Ghana Police Service were sent by the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to set up the office of Bugri Naabu, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, to record their meeting.



Supt. Asare indicated that one of the two officers sent by Dr Dampare to record the leaked tape goes by the name Ashanti and is either a police corporal or sergeant.



“If you could remember when Alhaji called me, he knows my name, I’m Asare … but I don’t know what moved Bugri Naabu into calling me Ashanti.



“And this Ashanti per our intel, is a corporal or sergeant that has been promoted to police college to become an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police). And this same ASP, it was Commission George Alex Mensah that made him go to the peacekeeping mission," he said.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards