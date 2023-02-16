One of our biggest problems today is the influx of refugees – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo Addo has expressed worry over what he described as the influx of refugees into the country.



The President made the remarks when he interacted with the visiting Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.



“One of the biggest problems we have in Ghana today will be of course the issue of refugees as a result of the dislocations that have taken place within the Sahel.



“We have until recently with quite evident people coming from Chad, littering our streets. Young people, children, and women are in very disastrous circumstances.



“We now have an influx number of people from Burkina Faso as a result of the turbulence and insurgency going on there so we are very familiar with the issue of refugees,” he added.



Details available have revealed that over 4,000 Burkinabes have fled to Ghana in search of refuse following attacks by suspected terrorists and militants in the Sub-region.



The President said there was a need for the issue to be addressed.