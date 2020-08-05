General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

One of Mahama's major youth policies was importing Aboboyaa - NDC Communicator

play videoWallace Ababio is part of the NDC's communications team in the Ashanti Region

A leading communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Wallace Ababio has said that one of the biggest youth policies former President Mills and Mahama implemented was the importation of tricycles, popularly called Aboboyaa.



The NDC communicator made the claim on Kumawood TV during a panel discussion on which party, between NPP and NDC has implemented better policies for the youth.



As his NPP opponent made reference to his party's youth interventions such as NABCO, planting for food and jobs, etc, the NDC communicator stunned viewera and even the host with his Aboboyaa remarks.



"Do you know aboboyaa, the tricycle," Wallace Ababio asked the host, who responded, yes.



He continued: "Do you know those who drive aboboyaa? Have you ever seen an old man driving aboboyaa before? It is the youth who always drive them,"



"It is one of the best youth policies which Mills and Mahama brought."



The host, who was surprised by the claim, told him the importation of aboboyaa was not a policy but somebody's business initiative, but the NDC communicator insisted it was a big youth policy by Mills and Mahama.



The surprised host then asked him whether it was good for the government of Mills and Mahama to import aboboyaa for unemployed youth in the country instead of putting in place a more sustainable policy for them to secure their future.



In spite of the hosts' probings into his claim, the NDC Communicator was adamant and insisted that the abobooya intervention remains one of the biggest youth policies in Ghana.





