One of Akufo-Addo's daughters became a shop owner at Terminal 3 after he became president - Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Deputy Minister for Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has sharply criticized President Nana Akufo Addo over allegations of nepotism, accusing him of favouring family members and close associates in lucrative business deals.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana Show on September 12, Ofosu cited instances where President Akufo Addo's daughters have seemingly benefited from their father's position.



He highlighted that shortly after assuming office, one of his daughters obtained a prime shop at Terminal 3, a development initiated during the previous administration. Additionally, another daughter reportedly owns a high-end restaurant in an expensive area of Accra.



“Look at the offensive nepotism that President Akuffo Addo is engaged in. You become president and within days, your daughters, who have no track record of any business, one of them secures the most lucrative shop at Terminal 3 built by President Mahama overnight, and one of them suddenly owns an upscale restaurant in an ultra-expensive part of Accra overnight,” he alleged.



He further claimed that the president's cousin, previously associated with a law firm, is now handling legal matters related to government debts, allegedly earning substantial commissions from these dealings.



“His cousin, whose obscure law firm nobody knew about, suddenly is the lawyer for anybody the government owes and is making fat commissions from it,” he further stated.



Kwakye Ofosu argued that these instances of alleged favouritism raise questions about fairness and ethics within the government. He claimed that a president overseeing such situations cannot credibly lecture others on corruption.



“A president who supervises this sort of theft does not have the temerity to lecture anybody on corruption,” he argued.



ID/KPE



