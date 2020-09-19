Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 September 2020

One killed, seven others arrested for robbery, cattle rustling at Kintampo

The suspects in custody

One person has been killed while seven others have been arrested at Tinga Krom, a community located on Kintampo-Bamboi road for allegedly robbing Fulani herdsmen of their cattle, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The suspects are identified as Malik Iddrisu, 25, Abdullai Gamba, 41, Nurudeen Alhassan, 30 and Salifu Yakubu, 21. The rest are Kwabena Gyan, 30, Seidu Umar, 35 and Hamidu Haruna 30.



The arrest, according to the Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Francis Anor who confirmed to MyNewsGh.com, was made Friday dawn by some selected officers from his outfit upon a tipoff.



The deceased, according to the ACP Anor was among the eight-member gang on board a taxi Vehicle with registration number, BA 3509-13, was killed by irate members of the Tinga Krom who had attacked the gang.



“We heard that some people had gone to New Longro, the town is called Tingakrom to rob. But the townsfolk did not spare them when they engaged in the robbery, leading to the death of one of them by gunshots. They had gone there to steal cattle and kill the people if it became necessary. One of the robbers died. When the police got wind of it, they managed to arrest seven of them, including a driver. They stole the cattle and were escaping when the police arrested them…,” ACP Francis Anor revealed to this portal.



The other seven members of the gang including Mr. Kwabena Gyan who was identified as the owner of the taxi, fortunately, escaped lynching by the people of the community but were later arrested by the police.



They are currently in the custody of the Kintampo divisional police command assisting in investigations.



Armed robbery on the Kintampo-Bamboi road has been rampant over the years with users of the road, including Fulani herdsmen being terrorized almost weekly.



ACP Anor warned all criminals, mostly armed robbers to be prepared for action since he and his Officers are battle-ready to meet them.

