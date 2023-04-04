One immigration officer dies on the spot as unknown assailants attack 3 at Bawku

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Some unknown assailants have shot and killed personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service at Bawku.



A report by 3news.com said the officer was attacked together with two other officers, who are currently fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.



The deceased has been identified as Philip Motey, while his colleagues are Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Lawrence Afri, 42.



The men were attacked on the night of Monday, April 3, 2023, in the conflict-prone community while on their way to Missiga.



The report indicated that it is still unclear what the motivation for the attack was by the unknown assailants, although there are claims that it may be related to the prolonged conflict at Bawku.



Recently, there have been several reports of how residents of Bawku have been placed under fear after they were repeatedly terrorised by gunmen in the area.



Meanwhile, the military presence in the area has been beefed up.



