One hundred youth at Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai receive skills training

One hundred youth at the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency have received skills training, under the Human Empowerment Programme, to make them relevant for the job market.



Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, sponsored the training, which would upgrade their skills in mining equipment operation, computer programming, hardware/software and graphic design among others.



The initiative forms part of "The Project 100" and targets skills training that are relevant for the job market and can sustain livelihoods.



The project would continuously provide skills for at least 100 youths annually and forms part of a broader vision of accelerating development in the Constituency to ensure prosperity.



Mr Obeng-Boateng, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Approaches Group of Companies, revealed that some youths had also been enrolled into different marketing programmes.



He said he had absorbed the cost of tuition, accommodation and practical attachment as well as giving monthly stipend of 300 Ghana cedis each to the trainees for their upkeep.



Mr Boateng said his vision was to redefine leadership by touching lives and impacting society, hence the decision to contest in this year's elections to serve his people better if given the nod.



"We have less than four months to make it happen. Let's assess all the deserving aspirants and make a decision that would bring about sustainable development and prosperity".



The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Parliamentary Candidate for the opportunity and pledged to take full advantage of the training to upgrade their skills.





