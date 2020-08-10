Regional News of Monday, 10 August 2020

One dies in accident, other in critical condition

A 51-year-old man has died in a fatal accident on the Nkawkaw dual carriage bypass of the Accra to Kumasi Highways.



The body of the deceased – Matthew Boateng has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue.



The accident occured Saturday August 8,2020 at about 9:40am, when driver Boakye Gordon, 50, driving a Honda Pilot private car with registration number GE 5322-16 onboard by Mathew Boateng now deceased from Kumasi towards Accra.



On reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Kwahu Saafi, on the Nkawkaw dual carriage bypass, the suspect driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle’s steering wheel and in the process the vehicle somersaulted several times and landed into a ditch.



The driver and the passenger were seriously injured hence were rushed to Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for medical treatment but Mathew Boateng died while on admission.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado told Kasapa News in an interview that the driver was in critical condition hence referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi for further treatment.



He said Police have commenced investigations into the accident.

