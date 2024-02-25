One dead, several mourners injured in crash at Assin Juaso

Regional News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

One person has died while many mourners are critically injured in a crash at Assin Juaso in the Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



The victims were travelling from Assin Brofoyedru towards Assin Fosu when the crash occurred at Assin Juaso on Friday evening.



Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the mourners were fully loaded in a Nissan Pickup with the registration number, GT-7929-19, with some sitting in the back of the vehicle, driving at top speed when returning from the mortuary.



According to eyewitnesses, almost all the victims, including the driver were drunk.



They say upon the vehicle reaching Assin Juaso School at top speed, the driver in an attempt to overtake a motorcycle lost control of the car which led to the car somersaulting.



Some of the occupants upon realizing the vehicle was about falling jumped from the vehicle; leaving them seriously injured.



The driver of the vehicle died on the spot and the rest were rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Assin Fosu St. Xaviar Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.