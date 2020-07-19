Regional News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

One dead, others injured in fatal accident at Asuboi

One person has died while many others are injured in a fatal accident at Asuboi near the Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.



The victims were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment while the body of the yet to be identified deceased deposited at same Hospital.



The accident occurred Saturday July 18, 2020 at about 6:30pm.



A driver identified as Isaac Asare, 26, driving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter commercial bus with registration number GS 2477-17 with passengers on board from Suhum towards Accra, on reaching a section of the road at Asuboi near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway, veered off from his lane onto the opposite lane and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Tucson private car with registration number GT 6221-15 driven by Alex Mireku Asante, 59, who was speeding from the opposite direction killing the male adult passenger ao the spot.



Other passengers onboard both vehicles who sustained varied degrees of injuries were rushed to Suhum Government hospital for treatment .



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado told Starr News the Suhum Police has commenced investigation into the accident.





