One dead, others critically injured in fatal Anyinam accident

A 37-year-old driver has died in a fatal accident at Anyinam on the Accra to Kumasi Highway stretch of the Eastern region



The deceased driver Iddrisu Ibrahim driving a Toyota Corolla with registration number AW 826-17 died on the spot while other occupants – Abubakar Mohammed, 27, Abdulla Aziz,19, Salifu Issahaku, 22, and Yakuba Sumaila, 18, are said to be in critical condition.



The accident occurred Saturday at about 6:30 am just before the Anyinam railway line close to Midway Hotel area.



According to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the deceased driver who was in Charge of a Toyota Corolla private vehicle with the victims onboard was from Akyem Kwabeng towards Abeakoase but wrongfully overtook a fleet of vehicles on the road and in the process saw a DAF XF articulated truck with registration number GS 241-17 loaded with 1952 cartons of Origin Beer bottles with his driver’s mate on board from Kumasi towards Koforidua facing him head-on.



Sensing danger ahead of him, Iddrisu Ibrahim tried to enter into the front of a Burkina Faso truck but was unsuccessful and crashed into the side of the Burkina Faso bound truck.



The impact forced him into the opposite lane and collided with the DAF XF articulated truck with number GS 241-17



The driver of the Toyota Corolla died at the spot while the occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Enyiresi Government Hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the body of Iddrisu Ibrahim has been transferred to Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

