One day registration exercise: Where from the large turnout? - Kwesi Pratt questions

Seaoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has raised eyebrow over the one day registration exercise by the Electoral Commission which ended on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



The Electoral Commission (EC) re-opened the voters’ register for one day to give opportunity to persons who couldn't participate in the main exercise or had traveled when the registration was conducted.



It was thought there would be a significant small turnout at the exercise but it ended with lots of people showing up to register their names.



Reacting to the registration exercise on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt questioned why the large turnout to the exercise.



To him, the day's exercise was to be a replica of the EC mop-up exercise, hence wondered how come there was a huge throng at the various registration centres.



"What happened? Where from those people? Had they traveled and now arrived in Ghana or what?"



"Why didn't they register their names when the opportunity was given at first? I even thought this is a mop-up exercise for those who maybe, during the registration exercise, had traveled or were sick and couldn't register their names," he sought answers.

