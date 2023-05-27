One confirmed dead, five missing as boat capsizes on Black Volta

Regional News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

A tragic incident occurred on the Black Volta in the Savannah Region, resulting in the death of one person and the disappearance of approximately five others, after a boat capsized during a journey from Dorkorchina to Kpandai.



The cause of the disaster is believed to be overloading.



Mr. Kipo Sulemana, the Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), confirmed the occurrence to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Saturday.



According to Mr. Sulemana, two individuals managed to survive the incident, while around five individuals are still unaccounted for.



“They were traders who were coming from the northern part of the Bono side across to their villages and they are always around the riverside up to the Cote d’Ivoire boundary. These people were coming from the northern side and when they got to a point, their canoe capsized. They were about five people and we recorded one death that is a lady and the ladies were two with three men and the one who was driving the engine boat is yet to be recovered to know whether he is alive or not,” he said.



NADMO's investigation revealed that the boat was carrying an excessive number of passengers and goods, which likely contributed to the accident. The boat collided with tree stumps in the river, leading to its capsizing.



Regrettably, the location where the incident took place is difficult to access. As a result, NADMO is relying on local residents to assist in the search and rescue operation for those who are missing.