One child dies at KATH, 11 more contract coronavirus

One child has died after contracting Coronavirus at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred within the last few weeks.



Professor Sampson Antwi, the Head of the Child Directorate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, stated on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, that within the last 11 days nine children have contracted the Coronavirus, including an 11-year-old baby.



Between the morning of Thursday, January 28 when this interview was conducted, and midday when Professor Antwi granted another interview on Akoma FM, a sister station based in the Ashanti Region, the number of COVID- 19 positive cases had shot up to 11 children.



“The literature is that there was some evidence that a mother who is pregnant and get COVID1-19 can pass it on to the baby...As a matter of urgency they must create space for positive children for us so they can be sent there,” he stated.



He also noted, “Since 11 days we have recorded nine positive cases in children, remember I told you the whole of last year we had 14 and just two weeks if we are getting nine cases am sure we will still be counting”.



Professor Antwi further said there are only three beds for accommodating children who had contracted the virus.



According to him, the dilemma the hospital is faced with is putting a negative mother into a treatment room with positive cases children.