Regional News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

One billion dollar development fund for Volta

Dr. Prince Kludjeson, President of Volta Development Forum

The Volta Development Forum, (VDF), an apolitical organisation of the people of Volta descent, has announced a $ 1 billion financial package to support the development of the Region.



Dr. Prince Kludjeson, President of the organisation, announced the package at the inauguration of its Executive Council in Ho.



He said the VDF was for the self-mobilisation of human, material and financial resources for the development of the Region, and would enhance growth in agriculture, education, tourism and arts, and ICT.



Dr Kludjeson said it attracted donors, and hinted on the establishment of an industrial park in the Region to attract more direct investments.



He said the region would also benefit from the establishment of a commercial company to provide subsidised commodities, and mentioned plans to enhance transportation, on the Volta lakefront and prioritise security.



“The branding of the Volta Region in the past few years was negative and we wish to use this platform of our Association to reverse the trend.



“You will agree with me that the economic factors coupled with unemployment and lack of opportunities for our youth gave rise to recent agitations in the region such as the secessionist movement.



“We can create the power base to get things done. We must change things to move forward. VDF is coming in to collaborate for the next decade and realise a whole new region,” Dr Kludjeson said.



He said the birth of the VDF was influenced by former Minister for Transport, Madam Dzifa Ativor, and was driven to its current stage through the support of Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and the Regional Coordinating council.



He said the VDF appealed to all Voltarians in the diaspora to invest in the region and work towards its development. “We must put away any old mentality that is hindering the development of the Region,” he said.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who launched the forum, lauded the realisation of a non-political development body and asked stakeholders to unite, “put aside their political, and private interests, and join the common vehicle, which is the VDF, which would be the development drive of our region.



Dr Letsa called on traditional and local authorities to facilitate investment in their communities, and advised against bureaucracy and greed, factors that mitigated against development and investors.



The Minister charged the VDF to help the Region gain from the Africa Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA).



“I will expect the VDF to serve not only in a special collaborative and advisory role, but also serve as an agency that will actively champion and ensure that the private sector benefit from all opportunities that will be available."



The VDF has a total of 18 working committees on all sectors of the economy, and are being headed by renowned personalities, all indigenes of the Region.



Justice Isaac Duose, a retired Appeals Court Judge, swore in the Committee Chairpersons into office.



VDF is structured along the strategies of the World Economic Forum, and the various committees have completed a comprehensive profiling of the Volta Region.

