One arrested over killing of Census trainer in Cape-Coast

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

One person has been arrested by the Police in Cape Coast in the Central region over the killing of a headteacher Saturday evening.



Information gathered by Starrfm.com.gh indicates that the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.



The headteacher who is also a census trainer believed to be in his late 40s was shot dead in his car while returning from a Census training at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The deceased, Yaw Eyifua Gorman, according to reports, was a headteacher at Cape Coast.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.