One arrested in Eastern Region as illegal miners open fire on MUSEC

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: kasapafmomline.com

Some illegal miners reportedly opened fire on Abuakwa North Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) during anti-galamsey operation Wednesday, October 19, 2022.



The MUSEC team led by the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, comprised the Tafo District Police Command Superintendent Isaac Ampofo and personnel from National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) who stormed the illegal mining site upon intelligence.



However, the illegal miners escaped before the arrival of the security team.



Whilst destroying tents and other facilities and equipment at the site, the illegal miners who were hiding in a rubber plantation farm around started firing guns.



The illegal miners have destroyed about 20 acre cocoa farm and vegetation and diverted the Birim river.



According to the MCE, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, the team arrested one person alleged to be the owner of the land sold to illegal miners.



He said efforts are underway to arrest the suspects at large.



The MCE said landowners who lease their farmlands to illegal miners will be arrested for aiding and abetting the crime.