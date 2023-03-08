One armed robber shot dead, one arrested in gunshots exchange with police

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



One out of three armed robbers who exchanged gunshots with the police at Tebeso No II has been shot dead.



Amoako Mensah Yeboah, assembly member for the Tebeso electoral area, explaining the incident to GhanaWeb said, the robbers who charted a taxi cab from Adansi Asokwa junction forced the driver to get out of his car a few minutes after passing Bodwesango.



According to him, the three (armed robbers) hired the taxi cab and told him they were going to alight at Bodwesango but upon reaching, they told the driver to move them to the next town.



He said, in the middle of the road, these robbers forced the driver to get down with a gun and subsequently moved away with his car.



"The driver who was lucky to have his phone on him called to inform his colleague drivers of what had happened. After calling them, they also informed the police who in turn took a swift intervention to block the robbers on the road,” he added.



He continued that, the robbers upon seeing the police barrier decided to turn back, and in the process started exchanging gunshots with the police.



"One of the robbers who was driving the cab was shot in the process and died on the spot. The remaining two got out of the car and started running, but the police were able to arrest one of them whilst the last person was able to run away.



Meanwhile, a thorough investigation reveals that the last person who ran away is an ex-convict by name, Agyekum, who was recently released from prison.



Further sources disclosed that the robber who was arrested is an almost sixty(60) year old man.



The dead body of the robber has been deposited at the Fomena hospital morgue and the case has since been forwarded to the Fomena police command for investigations.