One-and-half-year old drowns after downpour at Nkanfoa

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A one and half-year-old girl Abigail Kakraba has died following a heavy flood at Nkanfoa in the Cape Coast North Constituency of the Central Region Friday.



The downpour in Cape Coast and its environs also destroyed many properties.



The caretaker of the little girl whose mother died last week in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, said she left the deceased and her older sister in the care of a neighbour and went to the market.



But the children went out after the rain to play and while crossing a gutter in the younger one, Araba, fell into the gutter and got drowned.



A resident who spotted the deceased floating informed his colleagues to search for her but they founder her dead after three hours after pouring libation to the gods to help locate her.



The little girl was buried after the necessary rite had been performed.