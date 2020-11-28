Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

One 'Nana B' is directing insults at me - Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has provided evidence of insults aimed at him following his resignation and the subsequent response from the Presidency.



Since his resignation, Mr Amidu says his life has been under threat and hinted that the president should be held accountable should anything happen to him.



In a statement issued by Mr Amidu, a person he claims is known as 'Nana B' has directed ethnocentric comments and threats at him for his anti-corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Royalties agreement.



According to him, he received a phone call from ‘Nana B’ to which he did not respond to but was later heckled with insults by the caller via text messages.



Mr Amidu claims the texter attacked his ethnicity and wondered why his ethnicity should be a matter of interest in the dispatch of his duties.



His latest epistle comes right on the heels of a 27-page response which addressed certain issues raised in a letter accepting Mr Amidu’s resignation and some allegations he had raised as to why he resigned.



In that 27 page response released on Friday, November 27, Mr Amidu accused the President of being a corruption kingpin.



Prior to his resignation, the former Special Prosecutor in a corruption risk assessment, concluded that there were breaches of the Public Procurement Act and the Public Financial Management Act with regards to how the advisors of the gold royalty fund, Agyapa Royalties agreement were procured.



Martin Amidu further disclosed that the process involving the transaction raised reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption.

