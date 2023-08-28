Once you are humble, serve diligently, you can reach unimaginable heights - Joseph Cudjoe extols Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The story of Dr. Bawumia should serve as a source of inspiration to anyone that regardless of your background, once you are humble, serve diligently and are dedicated to a cause, you can reach unimaginable heights of success, Joseph Cudjoe, Member of Parliament for Effia in the Western Region, has said.



According to him, one trait he sees as contributing to the recent electoral success of Dr. Bawumia is his humility which he describes as “infectious.”



In a write-up to extol the virtues of Dr. Bawumia, he stated that “you cannot encounter Dr. Bawumia and leave without his positive impact... You wonder how a Vice President is so down to earth to the extent that sometimes you cannot tell the difference between him and his workers whether in a meeting or during breaks. He takes your problems, makes them his own, and acts on them.



“So imagine the passion and dedication with which he will approach the developmental issues of Ghana when he becomes President.”



Below is his write-up



A GOOD, HUMBLE AND RESPECTFUL BOY WILL ALWAYS GROW TO BECOME A KIND HUMBLE AND RESPECTFUL MAN -THE STORY OF DR MAHAMADU BAWUMIA.

___________________________



“Never despise small beginnings, and don’t belittle your own accomplishments. Remember them and use them as inspiration as you go on to the next thing. When you venture outside your comfort zone, wherever the starting point may be, it’s a big deal.” -Chris Guillebeau



In the NPP today and arguably the whole of Ghana, the words "HUMBLE, RESPECTFUL, KINDNESS, HARDWORKING, VISIONARY, DISCIPLINED, FRIENDLY, ACCESSIBLE, TRUTHFUL, INCORRUPTIBLE, LOVING" are widely and popularly associated to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia more than any other person as far as politics is concerned. He was a humble boy and it manifest wherever he goes. To a greater extent, the word "Humility" personifies "Bawumia" today if you look at the heights he has attained in life and still remains on the grounds and the ditches with all of us, irrespective of your status.



*The young and old refer to him as humble. The poor and rich refer to him as humble. The elite and the ordinary refer to him as humble, Polling Station Executives to Council of Elders all refer to him as humble, former President Kuffour once upon a time, stood on national television and said, "The Nation is fortunate to have such a son as Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia". No wonder Former President Kufour vouched for his humility, hardwork and diligence to duty and thus underscoring his suitability for a top leadership role in the party. By inference, this makes him the unifying candidate of choice to lead NPP to break the eight.



Anytime I hear of Dr. Bawumia, I remember Former President for the U.S, Barrack Obama who out of no where, I mean a black man from a village in Kenya was made the President of the United States of America because he was humble just as Dr. Bawumia. Both stories are similar and inspired by their "Humbleness"..



The pictures above shows the humble beginnings of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a boy from a remote area in the Northern part of Ghana, who has passed through a lot to get to where he is today.







It is not surprising that a person who is a Vice President of the Republic of Ghana is this humble because he has been that right from childhood till today. Power hasn't changed him, fame hasn't changed him, money hasn’t changed him. Someone who has been two times running mate and 2 times Vice president not to talk about being a former Deputy Governor for Bank of Ghana and yet has never been arrogant for a minute. Even in the midst of chaos and confusion, he preaches peace, unity and togetherness. A trait the grassroots and Ghanaians love to see in their leaders who represent them at all levels.



It is not surprising Ghanaians in general have rallied behind him because one major character adored and praised much by our society is "HUMBLENESS" and Dr. Bawumia has it in abundance.



Long live Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana



Hon. Joseph Cudjoe,

MP for Effia Constituency

Minister,Public Enterprises



#ItIsPossible

#Men@Work

#BawumiaIsMyGuy



