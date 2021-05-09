On Mothers Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum - John Mahama

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has reflected on his late mother as he shared his words of celebration of this year's Mothers Day.



In a post on his official website, the former Number One man wrote, "On Mother's Day, I always remember and miss my dear mum."



In the post shared alongside a photo he shared with his wife, Lordina Mahama, and their daughter, Farida, he reminisced how his wife shows patience and kindness to him.



"I also recall the patience, kindness and the support my dear wife, Lordina, offers our children and I.



"It is an occasion to also, reflect on the sacrifices of all mothers including all females around the world," he wrote.



John Dramani Mahama also urged all to celebrate mothers because they are different, but in the right way.



"Mothers are unique, resilient, strong, and more loving. Let's celebrate them. Happy Mother's Day."