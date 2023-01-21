Omanhene descends on Ablakwa for allegedly calling a journalist an ‘ordinary producer’

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster Omanhene Kwabena Asante had berated the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for allegedly describing a journalist with the Multimedia Group as a common producer.



Speaking during his morning show on Asempa TV, on Tuesday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwabena Asante posited that Ablakwa’s comments against, the producer, Welbeck Ampedu, were unfortunate.



He added that politicians get positions and they think they are better than ordinary Ghanaians.



“Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa be careful. Yesterday you came here to say that Ampedu is just an ordinary producer. Who the hell are you? Some people assume positions and they talk anyhow.



“You call a producer of a show just an ordinary producer. Where will you be if not for politics? Excuse my words, if I die today am I going to be put in a grave that has never been seen before?



“Why, why, why? Let us not do this to ourselves. Your ego is too much… God created all of us in his image. You have no respect. Today you have the power but tomorrow someone else will,” he said in the Twi dialect.



The MP was reportedly angered after Welbeck Ampedu, who describes himself as a ‘spiritual son’ of embattled leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, vowed to institute legal action against him (Ablakwa) and Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, over their decision to share a flyer with his image on social media.



Ablakwa, who was scheduled to speak on Asempa on his latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral which implicated Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, cancelled the interview because of Ampedu’s threat.



Welbeck Ampedu claimed that the use of the flyer along with documents of the MP’s exposé had negatively affected his reputation and that he is heading to court to seek redress if the flyer is not taken down.



Watch Omanhene’s comments in the video below:







IB/FNOQ