Omanhene calls for creation of new District in Agona West

Regional News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: GNA

A colourful durbar has been held by the Chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom to climax their Annual ‘Akwambo’ festival, to raise funds in support of developmental projects.



It was attended by Osagyefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, and Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, the Vice President of the House, who is also Omanhene of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area.



Others were, William Kwesi Appiah, former Director General of BNI and some political party leaders.



Addressing the durbar, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, the Paramount Chief of Nyakrom Traditional Area, renewed appeals to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to create a new District out of Agona West Municipality.



The new district would fulfil the promise made by President Akufo-Addo during a visit to the Jubilee House with his sub-chiefs on two occasions this year.



The Omanhene said feasibility studies conducted by the appropriate institutions indicated that the area qualified for a new District.



He was of the view that the new district would go a long way to tremendously improve infrastructural development and economic wellbeing of the people.



The Omanhene appealed to the Ministry of Health to upgrade the Nyakrom Health Centre to a Hospital status due to its growing population.



A full hospital would also help deal with emergency cases and stop referrals to Winneba Trauma and Specialised, Swedru Municipal and Breman Asikuma Catholic Hospitals.



He said this year’s Akwambo festival was intended to raise funds to support construction of male and female wards at Nyakrom Health Center to enhance quality health care delivery.



Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku renewed appeals to the Minister of Roads and Highway to speed up the construction of a bridge at Nyakrom, which had stalled to aid the transportation of goods and services.



He appealed to the youth to desist from copying western culture that had negative effects on them as Ghanaians, but to rather promote the Country’s cultural heritage to improve quality living standards.



Evans Addison Onomah Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who deputised for the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, pledged to convey the message to President Akufo Addo, to solve problems of social amenities of the people.



The MCE assured the Omanhene that discussions on the bridge with the Minister of Roads and Highway was at an advanced level towards its completion.



Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, the Acting Head of Civil Service, who chaired the function, called on the youth to avail themselves to acquire skills training and endeavour to pursue further education.



He said education was the surest way to live better lives and asked them to harness their talents to enable them to become responsible adults in future.