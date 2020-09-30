Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

‘Oluwa NPP’ dumps party for NDC

The popular NPP supporter by name ‘Oluwa NPP’ has defected to NDC

A popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter in the Asokwa Constituency, in Kumasi, has shockingly left the party, barely two months to the December 7 polls.



Known as ‘Oluwa NPP’, the famous NPP man has crossed the carpet from the ruling political party to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition party.



Pictures of Oluwa NPP, clad in the paraphernalia of the NDC, has since gone viral on the various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and others.



In the picture, Oluwa NPP was seen being officially welcomed into the largest opposition political party by the NDC Ashanti Regional Chairman, Augustus Nana Akwasi.



From the background, the picture was taken right in front of the Ashanti Regional NDC office at Amakom, in the Subin Constituency. But the day it was taken is not known.



What influenced Oluwa NPP to leave the ruling political party, especially in the heat of the campaign for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, is not known.



But some close sources in the NPP, especially in the Asokwa Constituency, alleged that personal issues forced Oluwa NPP to turn his back at the NPP this crucial time.



According to them, Oluwa NPP is peeved because he believes the President Akufo-Addo’s government had let him down after his significant contributions to the party.



Oluwa NPP is remembered for his trademark dressing. He is noted for dressing in the NPPs red, white and blue colours like a military man, who is ready for a fierce battle.



His close friends said his deep love for the ruling political party influenced him to name himself after the NPP. The big question now is if he would change his name into NDC.

