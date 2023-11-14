Old students of MAKROSEC to raise GHC300K to complete boys dormitory

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The stalled boys' dormitory block at the Manya Krobo Senior High School, Nuaso, in the Eastern Region will receive a major boost towards its completion.



Old students of the school known as the Manya Krobo Senior High School Old Students Association (MAKOSA) made up of past students of the Manya Krobo Senior High School (MAKROSEC) have tasked themselves to contribute their quota towards addressing some infrastructural needs of the school, particularly the construction of the 230-bed boys dormitory which began in 2006.



The former students during their annual homecoming celebrations on the school’s premises on October 28, 2023, resolved to raise some thirty thousand Ghana Cedis as their quota towards the completion of the accommodation facility.



The intervention will serve as the first major project by the old students following the failure of the old student body to initiate any major infrastructural project in the school over the past twenty years.



This portal in March 2022 carried a story regarding the sorry state of the boys’ dormitory and other infrastructure in the school.



The guest speaker at the event, Ralph Punamane speaking on the need for the old students to support their alma mater stressed that supporting their alma mater amounts to a collective responsibility.



The school, he said, provided the old students with a solid foundation for success as he recalled the invaluable knowledge imparted to them.



According to him, it was incumbent on them to give back to the institution that has played an essential role in their lives.



He underscored the need for all stakeholders to embrace the need to contribute their quota to education, adding that the process which is an investment shouldn't be the sole responsibility of teachers and school administrators.



Mr. Punamane reiterated that it was important to acknowledge the financial challenges faced by schools as many educational institutions struggled to provide adequate resources such as textbooks.



To him, there's a need to advocate for policies and reforms that prioritize education.



"It is important to note that, the PTA is putting up a boy's dormitory opposite that of MAKOSA", he said.



In a previous interview, the PTA chairman of the school, Edward Amanor attributed the stalled dormitory block which the PTA to the collection of PTA dues.



Also, Justice Gabriel Mate Teye, Chairman of the Old Students Association, assured of the intervention of the old students towards raising funds to complete the dormitory project they have initiated as well as an old students' secretariat.