Old Vandals storm Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah halls to protest ejection of students

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a reported heavy security presence on the campus of the University of Ghana – Legon.



According to reports, the beef up in security is a result of some Old Vandals massing up to protest a decision by the management of the university to eject continuing students from the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls.



The Old Vandals, in their numbers, gathered on Tuesday morning to solidarize with the current students over the decision by the management, which according to the old students, smack of victimisation.



The management of the University recently issued a statement revoking the tenancy of all continuing students from the two halls.



According to the management, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall, an all-male hall of residence, and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall are not to return to their halls nor any other traditional halls of the university.



“They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels,” the statement issued on December 14, 2022, said.







Meanwhile, affected students said the decision is yet another attempt by the school’s management to weaken student activism.



















GA/FNOQ