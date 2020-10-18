Regional News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: GNA

Old-Tafo receiving massive facelift as town road project progresses

The new face lift at Old-Tafo comes with 150 led street lights

Work is steadily progressing on a four-kilometre town road project in the Old-Tafo municipality in the Ashanti Region.



The ¢12 million World Bank project, under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP), is being executed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).



It comes with 150 led street lights, two-meter wide pavement bricks pedestrian lane, and 600-diameter covered U-drainage system.



Among the roads to be fixed under the project are OKESS Junction - Abawa Ruth – Kwasi Oppong Stretch and Ahenbronum – Sir John – Pia – Akurugu Stretch.



Mr Fred Obeng Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the completion of the project would give the Municipality a massive facelift.



He said the project would promote economic activities by facilitating the easy movement of goods and services.



“Old-Tafo is a busy place with a lot of business activities and the construction of these key roads would enhance revenue mobilization of the Assembly”, he stated.



The MCE said the Municipality had witnessed significant transformation in all sectors in the last four years under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.



“This project is just one of numerous projects executed by both the central government and the assembly to improve the lives of the people since the Municipality was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in 2017”, he emphasised.



He said the President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had kept faith with the people of Old-Tafo and urged them to show appreciation by voting massively for them on December 7.



This, he said, was very important to consolidate the gains in the last four years and also ensure sustainable development of the Municipality.

