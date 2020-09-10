Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Old Mawuli Students Union inducts new members

Over 600 final year students of Mawuli School in Ho have been inducted into the Old Mawuli Students Union, (OMSU) to be groomed to become good leaders to oversee the development of their alma mater.



President of OMSU, Mr. Emmanuel Kafui Dzamefe, in his remarks at the ceremony in Ho, said the induction was a way to ensure all products of Mawuli School are engaged in activities of the school even after they have completed.



Mr. Dzamefe said that it was also to prevent losing contacts with the Mawulians and having to now induct old aged year groups.



The occasion was also used to recognize a first year student of the School, Miss Enam Laura Dande who won the Joy FM Essay Competition.



The Joy FM Essay Competition saw the selection of ten schools to participate – five from Senior High Schools and five from Junior High Schools, on the topic, "Write a letter to the President suggesting some safety measures which has to be put in place before students are allowed to go back to school".



The Senior High Schools were; Oda SHS, St. Louis, Kumasi Wesley Girls, Mawuli School and Amaniampong Senior High Schools, but for the second cycle institution, Mawuli School won.



Miss Enam Dande who represented Mawuli School was crowned the Joy Learning Brand Ambassador from the SHS category after her win.



Miss Enam Laura Dande mentioned that perseverance and thorough research into the topic, got her the massive votes, to stay on top and win the trophy.



For his part, Reverend Dande, Father of Miss Enam, said he will groom her to lift the banner of Mawuli School.



The Executive Council of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU) presented a plaque and a citation of honour as a reward for raising the flag of the school.



Touching on COVID-19 pandemic, Headmaster of Mawuli School, Presbyter Gustav Jonathan Adomah disclosed that about 37 students were infected with covid-19 and were brought to the covid isolation centre adding that, over 150 students were quarantined after some contact tracing.



He encouraged the students to keep studying as they draw near to the end of their final exams and advised them to put in more effort as they have, since the beginning of their final year exams, into their final paper.



"The attention you gave to the first paper should be equally given to the last paper, as that is also equally important", he said.



He urged the students to continue observing the safety protocols, even as they are about leaving school.

