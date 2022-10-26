You are here: HomeNews2022 10 26Article 1650230

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

'Old' Akufo-Addo has a 'weak' mind with no fresh ideas - Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Lawyer Martin Kpebu

A Private legal practitioner who openly supported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s governance says he is “highly disappointed”.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu who was discussing Ghana’s economic crisis on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' said Ghana is deeply in a watershed.

He insisted the President must resign for his ineffectiveness to steer the affairs of the country.

“Honestly, what the President is doing is not good, he must resign, if he doesn’t, we must stage a demonstration against him . . . At 78 he is weak, he no longer has any fresh ideas and doesn't haven't the strength. He needs relaxation at a holiday destination,” he jabbed.

