Source: GNA

Okyere-Baafi promises to secure jobs for Service Personnel in Eastern Region

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South, Micheal Okyere-Baafi

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South, Micheal Okyere-Baafi, has promised to secure permanent jobs for over 1,440 National Service Personnel in the Eastern Region, by the end of their service period.



He has, therefore, urged the Service Personnel to give off, their best at the various institutions they have been posted to, and gather the necessary competence and expertise to guarantee their employment.



The Parliamentary Candidate, who was speaking at an orientation workshop for Service Personnel in the New Juaben South Municipality in Koforidua, also announced that proposal for increment in the National Service allowance had been approved.



The workshop was to sensitise the service personnel on conduct, discipline, and the general expectation of them at their respective postings to maintain the standards and objectives of the National Service Scheme (NSS)



Mr Isaac Appaw Gyasi, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, said even though the government was putting in measures to ensure that all service persons were employed, there were several policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs that they could take advantage of to create their own employment.



Over 500 Service Persons attended the programme, however, the Ghana News Agency observed that COVID-19 protocols were not observed as there were no Veronica Buckets for handwashing, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and thermometer guns to check temperatures. Only a few of the participants were seen wearing facemasks.





