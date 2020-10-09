Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Okyere Baafi confident of NPP victory as he files new nomination for New Juaben South

Mr Okyere Baafi presentidng his nomination forms at the EC office

New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for the New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, says President Akufo-Addo's records in less than four years supercedes that of all his predecessors.



He is convinced that the Pesident's record will earn him a second term to do more for Ghanaians.



According to Michael Okyere Baafi, Akufo-Addo is a man of honour and integrity who delivers on his promise.



Speaking to the media after filling his nomination, at the New Juaben South Electoral Commission Office, Mr Okyere Baafi, who is also the CEO of Free Zones Authority, said the dignity of Akufo-Addo is unparalleled.



He indicated that politics and governance must be an avenue to alleviate the plight of the people.



He believes the NPP's policies benefit the vast majority of the people hence the need to extend the party's mandate.



He indicated that Koforidua is going to see a different era of politics before during and after this year's election.



"As a politician, when you say you will construct roads, you must honour it, when you promise scholarship you must do it, when you say you will construct a hospital at Zongo you must do it so the people can benefit," he said.



He said job creation remains key the agenda of the governing party.

