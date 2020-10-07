General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Okyenhene replaced as President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

The Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sackitey, has been elected as the new President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



Out of 10 votes cast, Nene Sackitey polled eight votes against two for his contender, Nana Osei Nyarko, the Paramount Chief of Boso Gua Traditional Area.



He takes over from Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, who has duly served his two terms in office.



Kwahu Omanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong was elected the new Vice President.



Meanwhile, three other paramount chiefs have been sworn in by the supervising High Court judge, Gifty Dekyem, to join the President and the Vice President as the regional representatives at the National House of Chiefs.



They are the immediate past president Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Nana Osei Nyarko and Nana Owoare Agyekum Kantamanto.



They took the oath of secrecy and allegiance.



The new President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs commended the House for the confidence reposed in him.



In his maiden speech, he said: “We will continue to build on our strength and also take on new direction.”



He added: “We will continue our programmes that strengthen our chieftaincy institution through education, training and resources. We will also retain our commitment of solidarity, ensuring that all members can have more opportunities to enhance their skills, the methods and operating framework required for performing.”



This he said was to ensure that all of the chiefs are able to perform their critical role to protect and preserve the enviable chieftaincy institution and culture.

