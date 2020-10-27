Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: GNA

Okyenhene donates to Kyebi government hospital

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin presenting the items to the hospital

Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, has donated medical supplies to the Kyebi Government Hospital, to improve healthcare service and delivery.



The equipment includes; Oxygen Concentrator, Patient Monitors, Monitor Stands, Vital Signs Monitor, Autoclave, Physiotherapy Thread Mill, four washing machines, and two brand new SUV and pick-up vehicles.



Okyenhene, presenting the items to the hospital said healthcare delivery is a shared responsibility and as such should not be left for the government alone to tackle.





He urged health workers to show professionalism in their line of duty to build the confidence of the public to seek healthcare services from the facility.



Dr. Richard Nii Darky Dodoo, Medical Superintendent of the hospital who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Okyenhene and assured that the items would be put to good use.

