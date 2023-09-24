Okyem Aboagye was a friend and a man of humility - Asenso-Boakye

Politics of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has described the late Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye as someone who was very humble.



According to Mr Asenso-Boakye, despite being his former contender, Mr. Okyem Aboagye was his close friend contrary to speculations that he was his rival.



He further disclosed that the demise of his late party man came as a shock to him.



Asenso-Boakye who was speaking to the Bantama SDA congregation in the presence of the media said, the death of Okyem Aboagye had a deep sorrow to him and the entire fraternity.



He said, "Okyem was a great person whose demise would greatly affect the NPP party".



Mr. Okyem Aboagye was pronounced dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching on Saturday dawn after a short illness.



His demise which was pronounced few minutes after his arrival at the emergency department of the facility has put many people into a state of shock.