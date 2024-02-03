Okyem Aboagye agreed to step down for me but changed his mind later – Asenso Boakye

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Asenso Boakye, has revealed that prior to contesting in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for 2020, he discussed it with his predecessor.



He indicated that even though Okyem Aboagye accepted not to contest the race, he changed his mind in the dying minutes.



However, they continued to keep their relationship until the former Member of Parliament passed on.



“People thought that I would be in the best position to bring about development if I were the MP. Okyem, regardless, was very hard-working and very eloquent but his contribution in terms of local development was quite limited so many people thought that I would be in better.



"I called him and we had a chat and in principle he agreed not to go so that we will find something else for him to do but later when I set foot on the grounds he changed his mind and decided to slug it out. We maintained cordial relationships since then. Two week before his demise we met and had a discussion,” he said.