Okwenya residents live in fear over rampant robberies

File photo: The residents are calling for improved police visibility in the area

Residents of Okwenya, a community at Akuse junction in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region say they are living in fear over rampant robbery attacks in the area.



The robbers, according to residents, mostly ambush and attack commuters on deplorable section of the road from Akuse junction to Somanya .



Apart from this, the robbers have reportedly attacked a Mobile money vendor and shot one person dead.



“There have been several robberies.The issue was brought to the Akuse Command to which they are also doing their investigation. The road leading to Akuse junction has not been tarred. The bridge is narrow so armed robbers are using that deplorable area to rob people. A week or two ago three cars were robbed there, so seriously my people here feel unsafe. In the mobile money robbery attack one man died, then the others three persons were shot,” Osei Godwin Teye, Assembly Member for the area told Starr News.



One of the victims, Abraham Teye a mobile money vendor, said he lost his GHC30,000 cedis to the armed robbers who attacked his shop at 7:00pm



He said the robbers, wielding guns, knives and cutlasses entered his shop to rob him .



He said two suspects arrested subsequently by Police in connection with the robbery have been left off the hook over lack of evidence.



Another, Comfort Ahelebgeh also narrated how she was shot in the thigh during one of the robbery attacks in the area few weeks ago. According to her ,she was taken to the theater for surgery before the bullets were removed.



The residents are calling for improved Police visibility and erection of Police barrier at the area.



They also want the deplorable section of the road rehabilitated.



The Acting Chief of Okwenya – Akuse junction Gabriel Tawiah Osei blamed the rising robbery attacks on unemployment and hardship with a call on policy makers to create more opportunities for the youth.

