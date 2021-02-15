General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Okudzeto Ablakwa surprises healthcare workers with free lunch, chocolates

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa sharing chocolate to some health workers

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Sunday visited the Juapong Health Centre and St. Anne's Polyclinic in Tagadzi and surprised the healthcare workers on duty with free lunch and bars of chocolate.



The surprise visit according to the MP, was to show some love for the health workers using the occasion of Valentine's Day.



He said "COVID-19 has revealed their great love for us" and that they ought to be showed some love too.



Mr. Ablakwa presented to them bars of chocolate and hot meals (lunch) from the Royal Senchi Resort, a popular hotel in Akosombo.



The MP used the opportunity to encourage the staff to give out their best especially in this era of coronavirus and assured his readiness to provide them with logistics to aid them in their duties.



The healthcare workers thanked Hon. Ablakwa for his kind gesture and the surprise visit. They promised not to relent on their efforts in saving the lives of people in the constituency.



