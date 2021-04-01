Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation may affect progress of his political career - Prof. Emmanuel Asiamah

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Governance and Political Science Experts have been speaking about the decision by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to resign from the Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



Governance Expert, Prof. Emmanuel Asiamah said Mr. Ablakwa’s decision to resign from the committee may affect the progress of his political career.



Meanwhile, A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. George Asekere, commended Mr. Ablakwa for sticking to his principles and called on other politicians not to be scared of resigning if they do not want to compromise their principles.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee without giving any specific reasons.



He communicated his decision in a letter dated March 30, 2021 and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The North Tongu explained that his decision comes “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”



His letter also entreated the Speaker to consider his resignation as one that takes immediate effect.



Consequently, Okudzeto Ablakwa would not be available for the vetting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for deputy ministerial positions which is yet to take place.