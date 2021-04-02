Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation a publicity stunt to undermine Haruna Iddrisu – Dela Coffie

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Activist of the opposition NDC Dela Coffie has said the resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament by NDC MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is a publicity stunt to unseat Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu.



In a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Dela Coffie described the entire episode as clear cut populist rhetoric that will backfire in the face of those behind it.



Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa in a letter dated March 30, addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, stated that he was stepping down from the Committee “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



His decision to step down from the Committee came as a surprise to many, leading to speculations that his resignation is directly linked to the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle,” was all Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa alluded in his letter.



But Dela Coffie says it's all a ruse to unseat Haruna Iddrisu.



“This resignation is clear-cut populist rhetoric aimed at undermining the Haruna Iddrisu led minority leadership in parliament.



By the time this entire drama plays out we’ll all know those who are going to be walking around with egg on their faces” he wrote.