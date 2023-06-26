Okudzeto Ablakwa pulls Rev. Kusi Boateng's 'O' Level records to prove he lied on a Statutory Declaration in Court

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng of lying under oath.



According to Ablakwa, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng deceived the court in a Statutory Declaration he filed on his change of name and date of birth.



Rev Kusi Boateng, in the Statutory Declaration, stated that his name at birth was Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and that he became known as Victor Kusi Boateng in the course of his work as a pastor.



“The name given to me at birth is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and that is the name that close family and friends know me by. In the course of my work as Preacher of the Gospel, I became known as Victor Kusi Boateng, in honour of my late father.



“I have since been referred to as Victor Kusi Boateng in my public life for which reason some documents of mine have referred to me as such. I am the same person referred to as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Victor Kusi Boateng,” parts of Rev Kusi Boateng’s declaration reads.



He also indicated that the September 7, 1971 date of birth on his documents bearing the name Victor Kusi Boateng was a mistake.



“In processing some documents bearing the name Victor Kusi Boateng, my date of birth was stated as 7th September 1971 instead of 30th December 1969 as reflected in my passport,” it added.



Reacting to this, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that the information Kusi Boateng presented to the court was false.



He said that the record of the pastor at the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) shows that he was referred to as Victor Kusi Boateng when he was in school and not during his pastoral works as he indicated.



“We write to confirm that, in respect of the GCE 'O' Level examination conducted in 1989, T. I. Ahmadiyya Secondary School, Kumasi, presented a candidate by the name BOATENG, KUSI VICTOR.



“We are however unable to report on the Date of Birth of the said candidate because the Council does not have information pertaining to the date of birth for all GCE 'O' Level candidates,” parts of a response WAEC gave to Ablakwa after his request for information reads.



On Rev Kusi Boateng’s claim that his September 7, 1971 date of birth was wrong, the MP said that the pastor recently celebrated his 50th birthday on September 7.



He shared a post from Rev Kusi Boateng’s church, Power Chapel, celebrating the pastor on his 50th birthday on September 7, 2021.



Ablakwa also shared pictures from Rev Kusi Boateng’s 50th birthday celebration which was attended by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia and other notable Ghanaians.



