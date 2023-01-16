Okudzeto Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, demands his resignation and prosecution

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has made some explosive allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng who is the Secretary to the National Cathedral Board.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Ablakwa’s investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa went on an expedition to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



In an explosive set of allegations which he describes as the Tsar Bomba of all scandals, Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards with some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GHS2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



“Hitherto, the third director—Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mystery figure.



“I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!



“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.



“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he wrote on Facebook.



Ablakwa also detailed how Reverend Kusi Boateng allegedly used a document with the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to register his firm, JNS Talent Centre Limited.



“When JNS Talent Centre Limited was being incorporated, he submitted a passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. The passport’s number is G0886001. At the time, he claimed his date of birth was 30th December, 1969.



“Instructively, the passport bears his unmistakable picture. (See passport in issue attached)," he wrote.



Ablakwa is therefore demanding the immediate resignation of Reverend Kusi Boateng from the National Cathedral board and his prosecution.



Under the sub-topic ‘demand’ in his post, Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote “1. The immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana;



"2. Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi must be compelled to refund all taxpayer funds diverted into his company, JNS;



"3. Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi must be subjected to thorough credible investigations and prosecution for his many other offenses which have now come to light."



















