Okudzeto Ablakwa helps to raise funds for projects in North Tongu

Regional News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a break from following up on the Cathedral, the Jubilee House and other investigative work to spend some quality time during Easter with his constituents.



He writes, "It’s been awesome participating in several community events in my beloved constituency”.



He has been involved in the Volo Tugbedzo Festival, which is aimed at helping to raise funds for constructing a new dormitory for the Volo Community SHS.



Furthermore, in his Constituency, the Podoe Homecoming is also mobilizing resources to construct bungalows for nurses.



During Easter, most communities in Ghana while focusing on family and Home Coming take the opportunity to gather funds to better the lives of their people.



Mr. Ablakwa says he is always happy to support and encourage the indigenous to continue to support each other because self-help is a powerful way to contribute to development.



"I am glad to be supporting these community projects with financial and material resources”, he noted, adding that one should not, "underestimate the power of communal initiatives”… "Together, we build the constituency we deserve”, the North Tongu MP wrote.