Okudzeto Ablakwa briefs top clergymen on National Cathedral scandal

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has briefed top clergymen on his crusade against what he calls the "National" Cathedral scandal.



The MP said his meeting of Monday, 6th March with the leadership of Ghana's Apostolic Movement was to "offer a comprehensive briefing on matters relating to the “National” Cathedral Scandal.



"The deliberations were extensive, transparent and frank in the best interest of our dear nation and our Lord’s Kingdom," his post added.



Among the clergymen in photos sighted by GhanaWeb were Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and Bishop Lawrence Tetteh.



They later offered special prayers for the MP seeking "for the Lord’s fortification in the pursuit of what they described as my exemplary parliamentary oversight," the post added.



Ablakwa has over the past few months waged a dogged campaign aimed at pointing out issues of corruption and corporate governance breaches in the construction of the Cathedral project.



He has taken the crusade to social media mostly and also gotten a Parliamentary motion for a probe into the project along with other Members of the Minority Caucus.



Read Ablakwa's full post below:



Earlier today I honoured an invitation from the leadership of Ghana’s Apostolic Movement to offer a comprehensive briefing on matters relating to the “National” Cathedral Scandal.



The deliberations were extensive, transparent and frank in the best interest of our dear nation and our Lord’s Kingdom.



I also received special prayers asking for the Lord’s fortification in the pursuit of what they described as my exemplary parliamentary oversight.



I am profoundly grateful to these revered ministers of the gospel.

Always, for God and Country







Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







SARA