Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: GNA

Okuapemhene donates to Schools in Akropong

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III presenting the items to the schools

The Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, marks his 35th birthday with donation of hygiene and health packs to Akropong School of the Blind, Presbyterian Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High School and the Demonstration School for the Deaf.



The birthday commemoration also coincided with his second-year reign on the royal throne of Akuapem.



Osadeeyo Akuffo III celebrated the day by supporting the less privileged in his state stressing that the challenges of the times must not detract people from communal spirit and the need to be there for one another.



He said the donation was to help safeguard the staff and students of the schools against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He commended the school authorities and students for their strict compliance with health protocols, which has ensured that no recorded cases and entreated them not to let their guards down.



A brief profile of the Okuapemhene available to the Ghana News Agency indicates; born as Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi on February 24th, 1986 to Odehye Alex Antwi and the Late Odehye Cynthia Agyemang.



Oseadeeyo Akuffo III is the 26th occupant of the Ofori Kuma stool of Akuapem and king of the Akuapems (OKUAPEHENE).



He was installed on the May 3, 2020 after he was chosen as the eligible heir to his late uncle Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III who passed on August, 2015 after having ruled for over four decades as the king of Akuapem.



Oseadeeyo Akuffo III who is described as a man of action and a servant leader has vast experience of working with people from varied backgrounds and serving in various leadership roles in the hospitality industry in New York.



He is married to Maame Ama Asiedu who hails from Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti Region and works with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



Oseadeeyo Akuffo III has initiated the process of collaboration with all members of the traditional council and government to ensure a peaceful, strong, and united Okuapeman for accelerated development.



He has also rolled-out programmes to support the traditional council at all levels to formulate and implement viable projects, policies and developmental programmes tailored for the benefit of the people of Okuapeman, while maintaining the discipline, values, laws and customs of the land.



With the benefit of early life in Ghana and working experience in the West, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III exemplifies the balance between cultural foundations and progressive orientation.



Oseadeeyo Akuffo III has set-up the Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Foundation (OKWAF) a private foundation to support the people of the Eastern Region particularly Okuapeman with custom-made project models that will supplement the current healthcare plan, educational plan, and sustainable employment opportunities through social enterprise projects.



As part of OKWAF’s agenda, there is a special focus on the School for the Blind and Deaf to support nearly 100,000 students from selected schools and 20,000 aged citizens in the rural areas across Okuapeman and the Eastern Region.



Other initiatives include; Peep and Learn, a pioneering Edtech platform as well as partnerships with Akosua Teiko Foundation, Project 21, Jupe Global to lead the business development and transformation of Okuapeman.