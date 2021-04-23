Okraku Mantey will 'succeed in the name of the Lord Jesus' – Adom-Otchere

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

The nomination of Mark Okraku Mantey as a Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture is one of the "big announcements" made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to journalist Paul Adom-Otchere.



According to him, the top showbiz pundit has the support of everyone in the industry because of the rich vein of experience that he brings to the table.



Adom-Otchere made the claim on Thursday, April 22 edition of Good Evening Ghana. GhanaWeb monitored his analysis of all the nominees where he dedicated more time to the candidature of Okraku Mantey whom he described as a good friend.



“This is the big one … Mark is one of the best guys you can have around, Mark is one of those who don’t wear the creativity on their shoulders but when you work with him, you will see his creative instincts.



“All of us in this industry terribly wish Mark Okraku Mantey well, and I have heard it on the radio, television, everywhere,” he stressed.



Adom-Otchere said the nomination of Mark and his performance or otherwise will affect the media in different ways: “…we really hope that Mark will be able to dramatically make major footprints in the tourism industry. Tourism is dying and we are going to work with him to ensure that television and tourism can work together.



“So Mark Okraku Mantey is someone that everybody is praying for, that he must succeed, because if Mark doesn’t succeed, it will cast a slur on all the industry practitioners, all of us talking plenty everyday bla bla bla.



“They will say that they gave you the opportunity, what happened. Mark Okraku Mantey is going to succeed in the name of the Lord Jesus,” he added.



The nominee was part of a list of 39 deputy ministers designate that the president has submitted to parliament for vetting and approval. He is one of five nominees who are non-MPs.



His name had long been peddled as a deputy to the substantive Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Mohammed Awal.



Many industry players have celebrated the nomination and expressed hope that he will use his deep insights to advance the course of the arts especially when he is eventually approved by the lawmaking chamber.