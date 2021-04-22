Okraku Mantey, Fatimatu Abubakar nominated as Deputy Ministers

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially picked his deputy Ministers for the various ministries months after substantive ministers were selected and vetted.



As reported by Starrfm.com.gh a week ago the Member of Parliament for the Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has been nominated as the deputy Energy Minister-designate while deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, Fatimatu Abubakar has been picked as the deputy Information Minister-designate.



The former head of the National Petroleum Authority, Alhassan Tampuli has also been nominated as the deputy Transport Minister-designate while John Kumah and Abena Osei Asare have been nominated as the Deputy Ministers designate at the Finance Ministry.







