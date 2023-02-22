Okpoi Gonno, Baatsona lands are under Nungua Stool - Nungua youth cite Supreme Court ruling

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

The youth of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region have asked persons and individuals encroaching and laying claimsto lands stretching between Okpoi Gonno and Baatsona to desist from such actions.



Addressing a press briefing on Monday, February 20, 2023, the youth emphasised that the said lands “since time immemorial have been and still remain part of The Nungua Stool Lands.”



This, the group noted, has been established by through various rulings issued by the Supreme Court of Ghana in a number of litigation cases.



According to the group, they have noted with concern attempts by some persons to illegally take possession of some of the said lands by “breaking and demolishing of valuable properties and reselling those parcels of Lands to innocent and unsuspecting individuals.”



In respect to some lands at Borteyman which has also become the subject of litigation between individuals and real estate companies, the youth issued a 14-day ultimatum to such parties to regularise any such lands granted them by the Nungua Stool.



Read the full press statement below:



ARISE NUNGUA KROWOR



PRESS RELEASE



Okpoi Gonno/Baatsonaa Lands - Mon Feb 20, 2023



Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen, good day.



You have been invited here today, to throw more light on some issues pertaining to the Opkoi Gonno/Baatsonaa Lands.



The Okpoi Gonno/Baatsonaa Lands since time immemorial have been and still remain part of The Nungua Stool Lands.



We want to emphasize that, Teshie was given a parcel of land which is known as the CAP 69. We have a map showing the boundaries of the Teshie township obtained from the Public Records and Archives administrative Department with the Reference Number 0C01090 as certificate of Authentication in accordance with Section (19)2 of the Public Records and Archives Administrative Act 1997 (Act 535). All other lands in addition to what the map is showing acquired forcefully and unlawfully by declaration at the land Commission. However, we want the general public to know that, the Supreme court of Ghana had made pronouncement on the declaration of lands in Ghana as an Administrative and NOT legal. “……………..”



As indicated earlier.



We would want to refer you to the following Court Judgements, for your perusal.



1. SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT CIVIL APPEAL SUIT No. J4/33/2018 dated the 21st March 2019

PARTIES: MRS. AGNES AHADZI & PIONEER MALL LTD. VRS. BOYE SOWAH (SUBTITUTED BY SAMUEL NORTEY), NII NORTEY ADJEIFIO NUUMO ADJEI KWANKO II



In the judgment, the Court ruled that, “………..”





2. APPEAL COURT JUDGEMENT SUIT No. H1/168/2016 dated: 20th May, 2021

PARTIES: BENJAMION DANKWAH VRS AGNES AHADZI & PIONEER MALL LTD.



From the above therefore, one can convincingly conclude that, all these Court judgments tell us that, the Okpoi Gonno/ Baatsonaa Lands belong to the Nungua Stool.



However, it has come to the notice of the Nungua Stool and for that matter the Youth/Subjects of the Stool, by surprise that recently some Families and individuals from Teshie have resorted to some illegal activities by taking over houses and Compounds of families, breaking and demolishing of valuable properties and reselling those parcels of Lands to innocent and unsuspecting individuals.



Their Modus Operandi is that, they lure and convince those innocent individuals into believing that, they have a High Court Judgment of Okpoi Gonno Lands.



It must however, be noted and made clear that, the High Court judgment they claim to have, had been quashed by the Supreme Court of the Land.



We again refer you to the Ruling of the Supreme Court in Civil Motion No. J5/81/2022 dated 22nd Nov. 2022

Parties: THE REPUBLIC VRS HIGH COURT, LAND COURT 1, ACCRA



EPARTE: GYANKROMAA OPARE

FALCON CREST INVESTMENT LITD & 2 OTHERS – INTERESTED PARTIES



We would like to warn that, ANYBODY that is, individuals, Associations, Churches or Corporate bodies who does any business in respect to the land at Okpoi Gonno/Baatsonaa with these Teshie family does so at their own risk.



NOW TO THE BORTEYMAN LANDS



In 1940 the Government of Ghana acquired some parcel of land measuring about Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy Two (2,572) acres from the Nungua Stool for the purpose of Animal Husbandry. However, in 2010 the Government of Ghana released about Nine Hundred and Seventy Six (976) acres of the acquired land back to the Nungua Stool.



Portions of that released lands were granted to some corporate bodies, i.e. Empire Builders (Trasacco), Sino Africa Ltd. (Zoom Lion), Topkings Enterprise Ltd and Woodlands Limited (Kyeremanteng). As we speak now, none of the aforementioned entities have even concluded negotiations with the Stool leading to the ownership of the said lands. To the best of our knowledge, THEY HAVE NOT PAID FOR THE SAID LANDS. Yet they are parading themselves around making noise that, they own those lands.



We want to tell these entities that, those lands do not belong to them. Furthermore, we are giving them 14 DAYS ultimatum to regularize their stay or procession of same with the Nungua Stool. Failure to do so, the people and for that matter the youth of Nungua, will advise ourselves.



The Oblantai/Youth of Nungua are widely awake and would not allow anybody to take us for granted anymore.



We have also leant with grave concern of the land disputes between Trasacco and Topkings on one hand, Zoom Lion, Trasacco and Top Kings on another and Kyeremanteng and Trasacco on the other. We see no reason why these bodies are not approaching the Nungua Stool who they claim granted them the lands for resolution and settlement but rather litigating in courts and seeking settlements elsewhere. THEY KNOW WHY.



WE ARE USING THIS PLATFORM TO ASK THEM TO CEASE FIRE IMMEDIATELY IN ORDER TO PREVENT FURTHER VIOLENT CLASHES AT BORTEYMAN AND COME BACK TO THE STOOL FOR THE NECESSARY RESOLUTIONS AND SETTLEMENT.



Finally, we also want to use this platform to warn all encroachers and those using forged signatures in selling the Borteyman lands to stay away from the 976 acre land belonging to the Nungua Stool. We are assuring them that, we shall use all legitimate means to ensure that, we are not deprived of our properties. We shall be taking serious actions against those people who are perpetuating these illegalities and warn them to desist from these dubious practices.



In due course, we shall also touch on the Nungua Stool land boundaries.



Last but not the least, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to our leadership to withdraw all Powers of Attorney and any other privileges they had vested into all non-indigenes of Nungua. Furthermore, we also want to SOUND A NOTE OF CAUTION to one FRANK KOFI LEWI who is parading himself around as the Chief of Staff of the Nungua Stool and issuing statements and Writs of Summons to individuals and group of people on behalf of the Nungua Stool to desist from such illegal act immediately or face the wrath of the Youth of Nungua.



Thank you all for coming.



Long Live Nungua Krowor!

Long Live Ga-Dangme!!

Long Live Mother Ghana!!!



TOGETHER WE CAN





