Regional News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Kwame Asare, Contributor

Okomfo Anokye Amoanpong stool property: Asenie Royal family begs residents to cease fire

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been petitioned to intervene in the litigation issue

Elders of Asante Agona Asenie Royal Family have appealed to citizens of Asante Agona to cease fire over the illegal disposal of Okomfo Anokye Amoanpong Stool property located at Adum, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The Asenie Royal Family comprising Yaa Awe, Krabi, Akyere, Biani, Anokye Kwasi and Afia Nsia has urged both Agonaman locals and those in Diaspora to be calm whilst they wait for His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to respond to a petition that have been sent to him over the stool’s litigation.



Background



The people of Agona threatened a couple of years ago to embark on a massive protest over the alleged sale of Okomfo Anokye Amoampong Stool property located at Adum Kumasi on PLOT NO.OTB 105 near Paul Sagoe Lane.



Later, the Agona indigenes made a passionate appeal to the Asenie Royal Family to investigate into the rumor that was circulating in the community concerning the sale of the said property by Nana Anokye Frimpong Ababio (Chief of Asante Agona) to one businessman.



Due to that the leaders of the family probed an investigation into the matter.



Search at Lands Commission



The family searched at Lands Commission on 27th July, 2017 and the result indicated that the Okomfo Anokye Amoampong Stool property located on PLOT NO. OTB 105 has been leased to a businessman by Nana Anokye Frimpong Ababio (Chief of Asante Agona) for forty-nine (49) years.



Letter to the traditional council for clarification on the issue



On 5th September, 2017 the royal family wrote a letter to the Sekyere South traditional council to respond to allegations circulating in town on the disposal of the property.

They then served all members of the council but after they had waited for one month no proper results were achieved.



Follow Up Letter to the Traditional Council



Again the family on 9th October, 2017, (month after our first letter) a reminder was submitted to some stakeholders in the Sekyere South traditional area; the District Chief Executive, Chairman of DISEC, the District Police Commander and the Member of Parliament but it proved futile.



A year later the royal family then petitioned His

Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on 13th August, 2018 after the council had failed to resolve the issue.



Till now the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has not responded to the issue, however the family believes that he is the sole person who can resolve the anarchy.



Other related matters



1. Suit against Asante Agona Traditional Council on the enstoolment of a queen mother against customary practices.



On 20th May, 2019 we filed a writ at the Judicial Committee of the Ashanti

Regional House of Chiefs to place an injunction on the installation of a Queen Mother by the Asante Agona Traditional Council. The installation was against customary practices of the area since none of the royal households who have a stake in the nomination and the installation of a queen mother were consulted. The writ was however ignored and the installation went on. We are looking at other legal options open to us in dealing with the matter



2. Illegal disposal of vocational school land and hospital lands



Agonaman also complained about the illegal disposal of Vocational School land, Agona Government Hospital land and a host of others. We want to assure you of our resolve to stop the Traditional Council from further disposal of lands illegaly.



Therefore the Asenie family is urging Agonaman locals and those in Diaspora to be calm and give the family full support whilst they wait for His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to respond to their petition

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.