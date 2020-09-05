General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Okoe Boye speaks after being 'pictured’ reportedly 'staking lotto'

play videoDr Okoe Boye, Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency

Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency has reacted after he was pictured infront of a lotto kiosk believed to be in Teshie.



Some critics say he was staking lotto; while others suggest he was just interacting with his constituents.



Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye during Friday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' disclosed what he was actually doing infront of the lotto kiosk.



Listen to him in the video below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.